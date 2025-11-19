New bridge on Shukurov Street opened to traffic in Bishkek

The long-awaited bridge over the Southern Big Chui Canal, connecting Shukurov (formerly Kropotkin) and Mederov Streets, has been opened in Bishkek. The City Hall announced.

According to it, modern, safe, and convenient bridge was built in just three months.

«Now travel along this route is direct and convenient, improving the city’s transportation connectivity. Beams have been installed, two layers of asphalt have been laid, road markings have been applied, and signs have been installed. The bridge has a two-lane roadway, 10 meters wide. Sidewalks 2.25 meters wide have been constructed on both sides. Lighting—five lampposts—has been installed for nighttime safety. The bridge is 17 meters long and 9 meters wide,» the statement reads.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, residents of nearby buildings, and others attended the opening. The mayor noted that this is just the beginning. Next on the agenda is the opening of the bridge on Auezov Street, which Bishkek residents are also eagerly awaiting.

The new bridge is fully operational and open to traffic.