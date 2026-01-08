Bridge opened on Shamshiev Street in Osh after repairs

A bridge on Shamshiev Street in the city of Osh has been commissioned after the completion of major repair works, the press service of Osh City Hall reported.

The bridge plays an important role in the city’s transport system. The opening ceremony was attended by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

The bridge is 9 meters long and 21 meters wide. As part of the reconstruction, pedestrian sidewalks were built, a green zone was arranged, water supply networks were laid, and irrigation ditches were installed. The reconstruction was carried out in parallel with the overhaul of Shamshiev Street itself.

The municipality noted that this section provides access to the Osh Regional Hospital as well as to the city’s entrance area, generating heavy traffic flow. Following the renovation, the bridge has increased the street’s capacity and improved conditions for both vehicles and pedestrians. All works were funded from the local budget.