Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road

A protocol has been signed to prepare for the construction of a new bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek-Osh road. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Minister Beknazar Bazaraliev, together with the Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nishigato Kotaro, signed the initial protocol for discussing the preparation of a project to build a bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh highway.

The project is aimed at improving transport communications and ensuring safe traffic by building a bridge on the 315th kilometer of the highway, which was first built in 1974 and required reconstruction. The Ministry of Transport decided to build a new bridge next to the old one.