Oruntaev inspects construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata

The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan, Nurdan Oruntaev, inspected the construction of a wastewater treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata. The press service of the ministry reported.

The project is being implemented as part of Environmental Management of Issyk-Kul Lake and Sustainable Tourism Development initiative.

The facility, including the pumping stations under construction, was inspected, noting the need to meet deadlines and ensure high-quality construction work.

The new wastewater treatment plant will have a treatment capacity of 14,200 cubic meters per day.

Cholpon-Ata, the villages of Bosteri, Baktuu-Dolonotu, and Kara-Oi, as well as all resorts, guest houses, and other facilities located within them, will be connected to the centralized sewerage system.

Currently, only 30-40 percent of the city’s population is connected to the sewerage system. Completion of construction work is planned by the end of 2027.