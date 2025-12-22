Construction of wastewater treatment facilities begins in Kyrgyz-Ata Park

Construction of wastewater treatment facilities has begun in Kyrgyz-Ata National Park. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, the capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of construction was attended by First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Bolot Dzhusupbekov, Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev, First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region Ilyaz Tashbaev, and others.

The estimated cost of the new construction is 385.8 million soms, financed by the Presidential Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic. Total design capacity: Murdaachi site — 200 cubic meters, Bek-Suu site — 500 cubic meters. The project aims to ensure environmental safety and effective management of natural resources in the region.

This project is an important step in implementing state policy to develop environmentally friendly areas and wastewater treatment. Upon completion of construction, modern and comfortable conditions will be created for employees working in the park, and measures to ensure environmental safety and conservation of natural resources will be strengthened.