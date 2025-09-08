17:53
Equipment of Beta Group company seized in Naryn

Machinery, a plant, and other assets of Beta Group company have been seized by court order. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn reported.

According to the statement, workers involved in the construction of Sheraliyev and Lenin roads in Naryn had not received their wages on time. Police received 15 complaints from affected employees. To compensate for the damage, the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn decided to seize the company’s assets and equipment.

The actions of Beta Group’s general director T.B. and the accounting staff are currently under investigation. In addition, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has terminated its contract with the contractor, while a commission with representatives from both sides is inspecting the work already completed.

It was established that citizen Z.M., brought in for questioning, has no debt obligations to the company.

Authorities stressed that if the company fails to pay wages, the debt will be settled through the seized assets in accordance with the court’s ruling.

On August 31, four people were detained in connection with illegal activities during the road construction.
