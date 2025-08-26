15:55
Profit of Kyrgyzstan's financial sector reaches 39 billion soms

In the first half of 2025, the profit of organizations in the financial sector of Kyrgyzstan doubled and reached 39 billion soms. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

During the specified period, 554 organizations operated in the republic, including the National Bank, 21 commercial banks, 514 non-bank financial and credit organizations and 18 insurance companies. The sector employs 30,000 people.

The client base of the financial sector at the end of June was recorded at 19.6 million bank accounts. It increased by almost 5 million compared to the same period in 2024. The growth was ensured by the expansion of mobile banking and an increase in contracts in the insurance sector.

The total income of financial organizations is more than 104 billion soms. This is 44 percent higher than last year. The main growth was provided by the National Bank (3.5 times) and commercial banks (21 percent).

According to the results of the first half of the year, more than 60 percent of enterprises made a profit, 15 percent — losses.

As of July 1, 2025, the loan portfolio of banks and non-banking organizations exceeded 476 billion soms. Of these, 87.6 percent is in the banking sector, 12.4 percent — non-banking one.
