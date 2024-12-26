12:03
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.87
English

State-owned enterprises earn net profit of 3.1 billion soms for nine months

As a result of nine months of 2024, the total net profit of state-owned enterprises amounted to 3.1 billion soms. Their total revenues for this period reached 20.5 billion soms, while expenditures amounted to 17.4 billion soms, the State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agency noted that the state companies have strengthened their financial positions over the past five years:

  • Aiyl Bank OJSC’s authorized capital increased from 3,476 billion soms to 16,467 billion soms;
  • Eldik Bank OJSC increased its authorized capital from 2,333 billion soms to 11,401 billion;
  • The authorized capital of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC increased from 11,747 billion soms to 14,480.2 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/315442/
views: 146
Print
Related
Budget surplus to be used to increase capital of state companies in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz banks make profit of almost 18 billion soms for seven months of 2024
Kyrgyzaltyn receives 3.4 billion soms in net profit for six months
Manas International Airport receives 2.8 billion in net profit for six months
Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya earns 450 million soms for six months
$300 million in profit received from Kumtor for 2.5 years
Kyrgyzneftegaz earns 2.6 billion soms of net profit in 2023
Profit of companies with state share reaches 28.3 billion soms
Kumtor's net profit for nine months reaches more than $146 million
Net profit of banks in Kyrgyzstan reaches 12 billion soms for six months
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
11:59
Center of Bishkek left without heating again Center of Bishkek left without heating again
11:48
Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition
11:21
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Informal CIS summit: Putin notes strengthening of international authority
11:08
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia