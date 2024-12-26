State-owned enterprises earn net profit of 3.1 billion soms for nine months

As a result of nine months of 2024, the total net profit of state-owned enterprises amounted to 3.1 billion soms. Their total revenues for this period reached 20.5 billion soms, while expenditures amounted to 17.4 billion soms, the State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The agency noted that the state companies have strengthened their financial positions over the past five years:
- Aiyl Bank OJSC’s authorized capital increased from 3,476 billion soms to 16,467 billion soms;
- Eldik Bank OJSC increased its authorized capital from 2,333 billion soms to 11,401 billion;
- The authorized capital of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC increased from 11,747 billion soms to 14,480.2 billion soms.