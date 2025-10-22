Record growth: National Bank’s profit increases 13-fold

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recorded a net profit of 33.2 billion soms for the period January—September 2025, a figure 13 times higher than during the same period in 2024, the bank’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the main contributors to the profit surge were the revaluation of gold and foreign exchange operations. As a result, the bank’s reserves tripled, reaching 182 billion soms.

The National Bank’s capital rose to 227.9 billion soms, while its total assets exceeded 798 billion soms.

It was also noted that the amount of cash in circulation increased by 55 billion soms, reaching 290 billion soms.