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Channel for smuggling potent pharmaceuticals foiled on Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border

Servicemen of the Border Troops of Uzbekistan’s State Security Service prevented a major smuggling operation involving potent pharmaceutical drugs during operational and preventive measures along the state border, Podrobno.uz reports.

The incident occurred in Fergana section of Uzbek-Kyrgyz border.

During an inspection of the area, border guards discovered three sacks that had allegedly been transported from the territory of the neighboring republic and abandoned by unidentified individuals. The bags contained 30,660 units of the drug Regapen and 925 vials of Tropicamide.

The total value of the seized batch of potent medications is estimated at 3,297 billion Uzbek sums (approximately 23.7 million soms).

A criminal case has been opened under the articles «Smuggling» and «Illegal Trafficking of Potent or Toxic Substances» of Uzbekistan’s Criminal Code. Law enforcement agencies are currently carrying out measures to identify and detain those responsible for the illegal cargo.
link: https://24.kg/english/374083/
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