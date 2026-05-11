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Large batch of Alpha-PVP seized from resident of Chui region

According to the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, police received information on May 5 that a resident of Alamudun district might be in possession of prohibited substances.

During the Arsenal raid operation, officers stopped a young man, 26, on Alma-Atinskaya Street in the village of Leninskoye. During the search, police discovered 50 packets containing an unidentified substance, as well as a separate package with white powder.

According to preliminary forensic examination results, the seized substance was identified as the psychotropic drug Alpha-PVP. The total weight amounted to 96 grams, including packaging.

A criminal case has been opened under the article covering the illegal manufacture and distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility, and the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/373281/
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