Kyrgyzstanis tricked into working as drug dealers abroad — Foreign Ministry

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are being deceived into working as drug dealers abroad under promises of high salaries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, dozens of Kyrgyz nationals have already been detained overseas.

The Foreign Ministry urges citizens not to trust such offers. If you are being forced to engage in illegal activities, you should contact local law enforcement agencies or call the hotline of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan at +996999312002.