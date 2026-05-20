10:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyzstanis tricked into working as drug dealers abroad — Foreign Ministry

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are being deceived into working as drug dealers abroad under promises of high salaries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, dozens of Kyrgyz nationals have already been detained overseas.

The Foreign Ministry urges citizens not to trust such offers. If you are being forced to engage in illegal activities, you should contact local law enforcement agencies or call the hotline of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan at +996999312002.
link: https://24.kg/english/374534/
views: 114
Print
Related
Major drug trafficking route from Toktogul to Bishkek dismantled
Channel for smuggling potent pharmaceuticals foiled on Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border
Foreigner from Turkey detained in Jalal-Abad for alleged drug sale
109 opium poppy plants and weapons found in Issyk-Kul region
Large batch of Alpha-PVP seized from resident of Chui region
Two men attempt to sell large quantity of drugs in Chui region
Suspect in possession of psychotropic substances detained in Sokuluk
Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
 Illegal trafficking channel for psychotropic substances disrupted in Bishkek
 Drugs in parcel from Thailand: Two men detained in Bishkek
Popular
CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw
New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa
 Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17  Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement for construction of Kemin —Balykchy power line Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement for construction of Kemin —Balykchy power line
20 May, Wednesday
09:51
CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan’s U20 football team takes second place CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan’s U20 football team takes...
09:36
Heavy rain floods Ak-Suu—Karakol road
09:29
Medical oxygen production station starts operating in Nookat
09:22
Kyrgyzstanis tricked into working as drug dealers abroad — Foreign Ministry
09:14
Bolot Cholponbaev appointed First Deputy Minister of Construction
19 May, Tuesday
19:58
Cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 280 billion soms
19:52
Child rape cases reported in three schools in Tokmok
19:46
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister to visit Mozambique and Namibia for the first time