Kyrgyzstan among top 10 purchasers of cheese and farm cheese from Russia

Kyrgyzstan is among the top 10 purchasers of cheese and farm cheese from Russia. Agroexport reports.

It is noted that in the first eight months of 2025, Russia exported over 21,000 tons of cheese and farm cheese worth almost $110 million. This is 17 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

Kazakhstan and Belarus are the leading purchasers of these products. Last year, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, China, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan also made the top 10.

Earlier, Artem Belov, General Director of the National Union of Milk Producers Soyuzmoloko, stated that imports of Russian dairy products would decrease by 9 percent this year. He explained that the industry was impacted by slower business revenue growth and rising dairy prices over the course of the year.
