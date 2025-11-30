New KNU building: Kanybek Tumanbaev inspects construction site

Following instructions from the head of state, Presidential Affairs Department Chief Kanybek Tumanbaev inspected the construction of a 16-story educational and residential complex at the Kyrgyz National University (KNU).

The new complex includes:

modern classrooms and laboratories;

a dormitory for undergraduate and graduate students;

a museum, library, and a large conference hall;

rooms for faculty and foreign specialists;

an observatory, a greenhouse, sports and medical facilities;

a special room for employees’ children.

The new building, with a total area of ​​16,000 square meters, will cost 1.4 billion soms. Construction is being carried out by Bai Tash LLC. Previously, it was reported that the building was planned to be completed in 1.5-2 years.

Kanybek Tumanbaev received information from the contractor and relevant agencies regarding the quality of construction, compliance with safety requirements, and the progress of work, after which he gave instructions to promptly resolve a number of issues.