Penitentiary Service officer detained on suspicion of attempted rape

A serviceman from the State Penitentiary Service’s Department of Security and Escort is suspected of attempting to rape a 19-year-old girl in Chui region. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region confirmed the information.

According to police, the girl filed a complaint, stating that on the night of May 8, she and her friend met two young men. Later, one of them attempted to rape her in a gorge near the village of Koi-Tash.

«The suspect was unable to commit the offence because the victim’s friend intervened and approached them,» police reported.

The suspect, 20-year-old S.B., was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.