The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Belgium took part in a theatrical production based on the novel by the people’s writer Chingiz Aitmatov «And the Day Lasts Longer Than a Hundred Years» in the city of Antwerp. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the scenographic production was created by Olga Ostrovskaya, a Kyrgyz national and student at the Antwerp Theatre School, who is an architect by her main profession.

«The performance left a lasting impression on the audience with its fresh interpretation of the renowned work by a classic of world literature, and amazed with its directorial innovations and unconventional creative choices. Numerous visual effects were used appropriately throughout the production, with Kyrgyz folk music serving as the background,» the statement says.