New head of press service appointed in Zhogorku Kenesh

Zhyldyz Sherimbekova has been appointed as the head of the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by Speaker of Parliament Marlen Mamataliev.
From 2022 to 2024, she held the position of advisor to the Chairman of the National Statistical Committee, and since 2024 has worked as an expert in the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.
The previous press service head, Zhainak Usen uulu, has been appointed as advisor to parliamentary speaker Marlen Mamataliev on digitalization issues.