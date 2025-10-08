Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025

Kumtor employees took part in one of the most challenging and prestigious competitions in the world—Ironman Barcelona 2025. This challenge demands not only physical fitness but also incredible fortitude.

The participants had to swim 3.8 kilometers, cycle 180 kilometers, and run a 42.2-kilometer marathon.

Each of them completed this journey, proving that a true Ironman is not about being the fastest, but about not giving up. The athletes carried the flag of Kyrgyzstan throughout the entire race — a symbol of strength, unity, and national pride.

Kumtor — where strength of spirit prevails. Where giving up is not an option.