15:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025

Kumtor employees took part in one of the most challenging and prestigious competitions in the world—Ironman Barcelona 2025. This challenge demands not only physical fitness but also incredible fortitude.

The participants had to swim 3.8 kilometers, cycle 180 kilometers, and run a 42.2-kilometer marathon.

Each of them completed this journey, proving that a true Ironman is not about being the fastest, but about not giving up. The athletes carried the flag of Kyrgyzstan throughout the entire race — a symbol of strength, unity, and national pride.

Kumtor — where strength of spirit prevails. Where giving up is not an option.
link: https://24.kg/english/346454/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kumtor management inspects progress at Togolok and Dzhangart
Indian Embassy invites everyone to Viksit Bharat Run in Bishkek
Kyrgyz cyclist wins extreme mountain race in Dagestan
Kumtor: How gold revenues distributed under six Kyrgyzstan’s presidents
Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
Kumtor laboratory passes international accreditation
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
14:35
Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about 800 million soms Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about...
14:29
One in four Kyrgyzstanis works without formal employment — Statistical Committee
14:22
335 hectares of land to be allocated to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC
14:17
Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025
14:10
Sadyr Japarov on talks with Jeenbekov: Main thing was to prevent bloodshed