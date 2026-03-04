Emergencies Ministry warns of strong wind in Bishkek and Chui region

Strong wind is expected in Bishkek and Chui region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing data from the Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Center.

According to the ministry, starting from 3.15 p.m. through the next hour and in the evening, strong westerly wind is forecast in the capital and the Chui Valley. Its speed may reach 15-20 meters per second.

Residents and visitors to the region are asked to take precautions.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds to call 112 in case of emergencies.