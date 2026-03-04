16:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

Emergencies Ministry warns of strong wind in Bishkek and Chui region

Strong wind is expected in Bishkek and Chui region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing data from the Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Center.

According to the ministry, starting from 3.15 p.m. through the next hour and in the evening, strong westerly wind is forecast in the capital and the Chui Valley. Its speed may reach 15-20 meters per second.

Residents and visitors to the region are asked to take precautions.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds to call 112 in case of emergencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/364552/
views: 159
Print
Related
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in coming hours
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Damage from strong winds in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 15 million soms
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Popular
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran
4 March, Wednesday
16:37
Student rotation: Regional mobility program being developed in Kyrgyzstan Student rotation: Regional mobility program being deve...
16:25
First 360 Kyrgyzstanis to be evacuated from UAE on March 5
16:15
Exports of Kyrgyz High Technology Park residents reach nearly $200 million
16:07
120-megawatt combined heat and power plant to be built in Karakol
15:58
1.5 million cubic meters of water accumulated in artificial glaciers in Batken