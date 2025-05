A thunderstorm and strong western wind, the speed of which will reach 17-22 meters per second, are expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley in the next three hours and throughout the day. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The ministry calls on to stay in safe places during the wind.

If you witness any emergency situation or incident, you are advised to immediately contact the emergency service at 112. The call is free of charge and available 24/7.