Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region

Strong westerly wind is expected in Bishkek and the Chui Valley in the next three hours and throughout the day. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Hydrometeorological Service.

According to it, wind speeds could reach 15-20 meters per second.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges residents to exercise caution and seek safer areas if possible. Specialists ask to stay away from power lines, advertising structures, and trees, which can become dangerous during strong gusts of wind.

Citizens are urged to immediately report any potential incidents by calling 112. The call is free and operates 24 hours a day.