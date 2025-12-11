12:53
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second

A powerful dust storm swept through Toru-Aigyr and several coastal settlements of Issyk-Kul, making movement nearly impossible. Visibility dropped sharply, in some places to just a few meters, eyewitnesses reported.

According to meteorologists, the speed of the western wind reached 33–35 meters per second.

Local residents say strong gusts lifted sand and small stones, and certain road sections became hazardous for vehicles. Emergency services are urging people to stay indoors whenever possible, keep windows and doors tightly closed, and drivers to avoid travel until conditions stabilize.

According to preliminary information, there are no reported casualties. Civil defense and emergency services continue to monitor the situation.
