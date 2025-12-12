Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region

Strong wind is expected in Bishkek and the Chui Valley in the next hour and throughout the day. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, eastern wind could reach speed of 15-20 meters per second.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges residents and visitors to observe safety precautions: stay indoors if possible, and stay away from power lines, advertising structures, and trees.

In the event of an emergency, citizens are asked to immediately call 112. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day and are free.