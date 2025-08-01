Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic warns: thunderstorm and strong western wind are expected in the city of Bishkek and Chui region in the next hour and in the evening.

According to the Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Center under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, wind speeds may reach hazardous levels of 15–20 meters per second or higher.

Citizens are urged to take the following safety precautions:

Avoid standing under trees and unstable structures;

Not park vehicles under billboards or old trees;

Stay indoors during bad weather, if possible.

In case of emergency, contact the Ministry of Emergency Situations by dialing 112.