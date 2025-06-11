13:07
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek

A thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the next three hours, as well as in the evening. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The wind will blow from the west at a speed of 15-20 meters per second. In some areas, strong wind gusts and worsening of weather conditions are possible.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens to be careful, avoid being near shaky objects, trees and power lines, and, if possible, stay indoors during bad weather hours.

Drivers are advised to be especially careful on the roads and take weather conditions into account when planning routes.
