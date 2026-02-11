12:03
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in coming hours

According to the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, strong wind is expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the next three hours and throughout the day. Westerly wind gusts could reach 15-20 meters per second.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges residents to exercise caution and seek safer areas if possible. Experts warn to stay away from power lines, advertising structures, and trees, which can become dangerous during strong gusts of wind.

Citizens are urged to immediately report any potential incidents by calling 112. The call is free and operates 24 hours a day.
