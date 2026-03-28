Foreign Ministry calls on Kyrgyzstanis to leave the Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently staying in the Middle East to leave the region due to the escalation of tensions.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are also advised to refrain from traveling to the region until the situation fully stabilizes.

It is noted that the main safe route out of the armed conflict zone is considered to be through Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests choosing the optimal exit routes:

Flynas: three flights per week on the routes Jeddah — Bishkek and Jeddah — Osh;

Uzbekistan Airways: regular flights on the route Jeddah — Tashkent;

Air Astana: flights on the routes Jeddah — Almaty, Jeddah — Astana, Riyadh — Almaty, and Riyadh — Astana;

Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, and Ajet: flights from Riyadh to Istanbul, Jeddah to Istanbul, and Dammam to Istanbul;

Azerbaijan Airlines: flights from Riyadh to Baku and Jeddah to Baku;

Flydubai: two weekly flights from Dubai to Bishkek;

Jazeera Airways: flights from Dammam and Al Qaisumah to various destinations;

Qatar Airlines: flights to various destinations with interruptions.

To enter Saudi Arabia, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic must obtain a tourist or other visa in advance; it is also possible to obtain one upon arrival. It is valid for one year with a stay of up to 90 days (multiple entries).

During missile attacks, airspace may be closed and flights may be temporarily suspended until the situation stabilizes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Kyrgyzstanis to observe personal safety measures and follow the recommendations of local authorities in the event of an escalation. If you have any questions, you can also contact the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions by phone: