Sadyr Japarov calls on Middle East countries for constructive dialogue

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the situation in the Middle East.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote that Kyrgyzstan is deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and its negative impact on fraternal Arab countries.

«It is extremely regrettable that the conflict is taking place during the sacred month of Ramadan — a period of spiritual purification, charity, forgiveness, and mutual respect. We share the irreparable pain and bitterness of loss with the peoples of the region due to the numerous civilian casualties. We condemn any actions that have led to such a tragedy,» the president wrote.

He added that the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and generally recognized principles of international law, supports the consolidation of efforts by the global community to peacefully resolve the situation in the region.

«We also call on the parties to exercise restraint, immediately cease hostilities, and take all possible measures to return to constructive dialogue as soon as possible in order to resolve the situation exclusively through peaceful means,» the head of state concluded.