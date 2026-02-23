11:26
English

Part of Bishkek to have no water on February 24

A large-scale drinking water outage is expected in Bishkek on February 24. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical, as well as industrial and social facilities will be stopped. The City Hall reported.

The outage zone: Oktyabrskaya Street, Eastern Big Chui Canal, Alamedin River, and Puteprovodnaya Street.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal stated that the outage is due to emergency repairs at the water intake facility.

It apologizes to residents and asks to stock up on water in advance.
