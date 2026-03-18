Southern part of Bishkek to have no water on March 19

On March 19, drinking water supply will be temporarily stopped in one district of the city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the area bounded by the following streets will be left without water:

Akhunbaev, Abay, Suerkulov, Baitik Baatyr, Samanchin, Masaliev Avenue, and Maldybaev Street.

The water outage will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, and other facilities will be affected.

According to Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise, the outage is due to water main relocation work.

Residents are asked to stock up on water in advance and to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding.