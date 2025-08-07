13:14
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained

Five local residents were detained for blocking the road in Kok-Zhar residential area during the demolition of illegally constructed buildings. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, on August 6, in the contour No. 172 of the residential area, local residents began to block the road during the demolition of buildings. Several people were taken to the police station. A criminal case was opened under the article «Illegal blocking of roads» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Among the detainees are 65-year-old A.Zh., 36-year-old K.N., 35-year-old M.U., 34-year-old A.B. and 26-year-old B.M., who were placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

In addition, a report was drawn up for 17 people under the article «Disobedience to the lawful demand of an employee of the internal affairs bodies» of the Code of Offenses. The police reminded that the organization or management of illegal road blocking is punishable by up to five years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/338785/
views: 150
