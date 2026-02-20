16:18
Construction near TSUM in Bishkek deemed non-compliant with approved design

Construction work on the territory of TSUM Aichurek (Central Department Store) in Bishkek has been found to be inconsistent with the approved design documentation. By order of Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the erected metal structure is subject to dismantling.

An inspection revealed that the facility being implemented by the developer does not comply with the agreed conceptual design and was not reviewed at meetings of the Urban Planning Council. Construction is being carried out with deviations from the approved parameters, constituting a violation of urban planning regulations.

Special attention was given to the fountain area previously located on the site. Representatives of TSUM had earlier publicly stated that the architectural concept of the space would be preserved and that the fountains would be restored upon completion of the works. The actual construction on the fountain site raises doubts about the fulfillment of these commitments. Restoration of the fountain complex has been defined as a mandatory condition for bringing the area into proper order.

The mayor has given the developer three days to dismantle the structure independently. If the order is not fulfilled, demolition will be organized with the involvement of authorized municipal services, and all costs — including dismantling, removal, disposal, and restoration works — will be recovered from the construction company.

The decisions taken are aimed at ensuring strict compliance with urban planning regulations, protecting public interests, and restoring a well-maintained urban environment.

It is also reported that the Old Bishkek project is an independent initiative implemented separately and is not related to the aforementioned construction. The fountain complex is territorially part of the TSUM area, and all construction work was carried out directly on its premises and under the authority of the shopping center.

Thus, the fountain does not form part of the Old Bishkek project and has no organizational or functional connection to it.
