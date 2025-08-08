12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

City Hall: Speculation by politicians will not solve Kok-Zhar residents’ issue

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev has submitted a proposal to the President aimed at resolving the issue concerning residents of contour No. 172 in Kok-Zhar municipal territorial unit. According to the City Hall’s press service, President Sadyr Japarov expressed understanding and support.

In line with the president’s directive, a solution is now being implemented to ensure residents are granted fair and lawful housing rights. The City Hall emphasized that any illegal actions will be strictly stopped.

At the same time, City Hall expressed regret that certain political figures and members of the Parliament have begun exploiting this sensitive matter for personal or political gain.

«We urge everyone not to interfere in the process that requires a balanced, legal approach and respect for the lives of real people,» the municipality stated.

City officials called for responsibility, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue. «Upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of our citizens remain our top priorities,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/338905/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road
Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek
Unauthorized structures in Bazar-Korgon’s water protection zone demolished
Houses being demolished to widen street in Uchar village, Osh region
Business center previously owned by Sadyr Japarov being demolished in Bishkek
Unauthorized objects under construction demolished in Kok-Zhar
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
8 August, Friday
12:30
Kyrgyzstan to reform higher education using $25 million loan Kyrgyzstan to reform higher education using $25 millio...
12:05
Deadline for legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates set in KR
11:44
Electronic "Voter’s Cabinet" being launched in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
11:31
City Hall: Speculation by politicians will not solve Kok-Zhar residents’ issue
11:08
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments