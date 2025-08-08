City Hall: Speculation by politicians will not solve Kok-Zhar residents’ issue

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev has submitted a proposal to the President aimed at resolving the issue concerning residents of contour No. 172 in Kok-Zhar municipal territorial unit. According to the City Hall’s press service, President Sadyr Japarov expressed understanding and support.

In line with the president’s directive, a solution is now being implemented to ensure residents are granted fair and lawful housing rights. The City Hall emphasized that any illegal actions will be strictly stopped.

At the same time, City Hall expressed regret that certain political figures and members of the Parliament have begun exploiting this sensitive matter for personal or political gain.

«We urge everyone not to interfere in the process that requires a balanced, legal approach and respect for the lives of real people,» the municipality stated.

City officials called for responsibility, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue. «Upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of our citizens remain our top priorities,» the statement says.