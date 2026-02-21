Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water

On February 24, the supply of drinking water will be temporarily suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The affected area is Ak-Bosogo residential area.

«The water outage is due to emergency repair work at Ak-Bosogo-1 water intake. Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance,» the statement says.