Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water

On February 24, the supply of drinking water will be temporarily suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The affected area is Ak-Bosogo residential area.

«The water outage is due to emergency repair work at Ak-Bosogo-1 water intake. Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/363023/
views: 141
