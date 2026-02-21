16:19, 21 February 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Tilebaldy TUKUEVA
Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water
16:19, 21 February 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Tilebaldy TUKUEVA
On February 24, the supply of drinking water will be temporarily suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities, the Bishkek City Hall reported.
The affected area is Ak-Bosogo residential area.
«The water outage is due to emergency repair work at Ak-Bosogo-1 water intake. Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance,» the statement says.