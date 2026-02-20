Sports college director Aibek Tashmatov taken into custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has taken Aibek Tashmatov (known by the nickname Kuchuk), Director of the Sh. Sydykov Republican Sports College, into custody until April 15. The decision was made at the request of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Pervomaisky Court reported.

Photo Aibek Tashmatov

Tashmatov is a suspect in the corruption case. The investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigative team led by the head of the Military Prosecutor’s Office’s Investigative Department.

Media outlets report that, according to preliminary information, a foreign national is mentioned in the case. It is allegedly related to the transfer of a Lexus LX 570 vehicle and a sum of $50,000.

At present, this information has not been officially confirmed by law enforcement authorities.