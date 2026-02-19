Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek have detained a fraud suspect.

A citizen T.O. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, requesting action against a woman Z.K., who gained her trust at Orto-Sai market and, under the pretext of importing sporting goods from Turkey, fraudulently obtained 1.2 million soms before fleeing.

The Investigative Service opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the course of investigative and operational-search activities, officers found and detained Z.K., 33. She was taken to the Investigative Service, where, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, she was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs.

Citizens who became victims of the perpetrator’s criminal actions and who have any information are asked to call 0700210024, 0551900059, or 102.