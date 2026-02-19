12:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.46
RUB 1.14
English

Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek have detained a fraud suspect.

A citizen T.O. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, requesting action against a woman Z.K., who gained her trust at Orto-Sai market and, under the pretext of importing sporting goods from Turkey, fraudulently obtained 1.2 million soms before fleeing.

The Investigative Service opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the course of investigative and operational-search activities, officers found and detained Z.K., 33. She was taken to the Investigative Service, where, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, she was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs.

Citizens who became victims of the perpetrator’s criminal actions and who have any information are asked to call 0700210024, 0551900059, or 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/362670/
views: 143
Print
Related
Prominent nephrologist and transplant specialist detained in Bishkek
Former SCNS employee placed in pretrial detention until April 15
Two suspects detained for stabbing in Chui region
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained
Internationally wanted Russian citizen detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains investigator for concealing gang rape in Kemin
Fake SCNS, National Bank employees defraud Bishkek resident of nearly 1 million
Blogger detained in Bishkek for distributing negative videos
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
19 February, Thursday
12:07
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist...
11:57
New school for 225 students opened in Shaty village
11:51
Nearly 22,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized in Chui region
11:44
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves implementation of One Health program
11:33
Parliament approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia