Former SCNS employee placed in pretrial detention until April 15

Sydyk Duishenbiev, nicknamed Pito, who is associated with the former leadership of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek, has been placed in pretrial detention until April 15, 2026.

According to the press service of Pervomaisky Court, Sydyk Duishenbiev is charged with corruption.

«The defendant, accused of committing a crime under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, has been placed in custody until April 15, 2026,» the press service stated.

As it was previously reported, Sydyk Duishenbiev served in the 6th department of SCNS and was close to the former head of the Bishkek Department of the State Committee, Eldar Zhakypbekov, who was arrested on February 15.