SCNS: Ex-employees will be held accountable under law

The Military Prosecutor’s Office, together with the Main Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, has conducted a series of investigative and operational measures against certain former employees of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation concerns allegations of abuse of office, the State Committee’s press center reported.

According to the press center, the measures were carried out in strict compliance with the law and all procedural norms. The leadership of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic was promptly informed of these actions.

Based on the results of the investigative measures, personnel decisions were made:

those who violated the law were dismissed from their positions;

the violators were removed from the national security agencies;

all materials were transferred to the relevant authorities for a final legal assessment.

In its official statement, the SCNS emphasized that reports alleging an existing confrontation between law enforcement agencies do not correspond to reality. «Such claims are destructive in nature and aimed at undermining trust in state institutions,» the committee noted.

All law enforcement agencies (the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Military Prosecutor’s Office, and others) work closely together to ensure national security and stability.

«There can be no ’untouchables’ in the system of state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic. Regardless of their position, length of service, or previous achievements, every employee is personally accountable before the law for their actions,» the SCNS stated.

«The state will continue its consistent efforts to strengthen discipline, increase transparency, and eradicate corruption among civil servants. Citizens and the media are urged to rely exclusively on official sources of information,» the statement reads.