Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC is launching a new eco-friendly taxi service on electric cars. The press service of the company reported.

According to it, passengers will be able to use eco-taxi for trips to the airports of the republic.

«The project is aimed at reducing the level of harmful emissions and developing environmentally friendly transport in the country. The use of electric cars will not only reduce the negative impact on the environment, but also offer passengers quiet, comfortable and modern trips,» the JSC noted.

The service is already available, and an app is being developed, allowing passengers to book a transfer to their destination when purchasing a ticket. Digital information kiosks will also be installed at Manas Airport, where passengers will be able to order an eco-taxi, the statement says.