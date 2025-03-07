00:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC is launching a new eco-friendly taxi service on electric cars. The press service of the company reported.

According to it, passengers will be able to use eco-taxi for trips to the airports of the republic.

«The project is aimed at reducing the level of harmful emissions and developing environmentally friendly transport in the country. The use of electric cars will not only reduce the negative impact on the environment, but also offer passengers quiet, comfortable and modern trips,» the JSC noted.

The service is already available, and an app is being developed, allowing passengers to book a transfer to their destination when purchasing a ticket. Digital information kiosks will also be installed at Manas Airport, where passengers will be able to order an eco-taxi, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/322147/
views: 206
Print
Related
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Flights restricted at seven Russian airports due to drone attacks
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
First plane with passengers lands at newly opened Karakol airport
New airport in Jalal-Abad: Cabinet to sign $1.2 billion agreement
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides to regulate work of taxis
New international airport to be built in Jalal-Abad in 2025
Popular
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
7 March, Friday
22:01
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bish...
21:53
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
21:35
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
21:25
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
21:14
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek