Kyrgyzstan adds Yandex.Taxi to register of monopolists

Kyrgyzstan has included Yandex.Taxi in the state register of monopolists. The company was recognized as having a dominant position in the market. The Antimonopoly Service reported.

«...The republican register has been supplemented by business entities Yandex.Taxi.Corp LLC,» the statement says.

Thus, the company is recognized in the republic as occupying a dominant position in the market.

Last November, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service criticized Yandex.Taxi for fees, pricing, blocking of passengers and drivers, and previously recognized the company as the dominant service on the market and threatened with antimonopoly measures.

In December 2023, Yandex.Taxi contributed about $6.5 million to the state fund of Kazakhstan after an antimonopoly investigation, following which the company was brought to administrative responsibility.