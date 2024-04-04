14:25
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan adds Yandex.Taxi to register of monopolists

Kyrgyzstan has included Yandex.Taxi in the state register of monopolists. The company was recognized as having a dominant position in the market. The Antimonopoly Service reported.

«...The republican register has been supplemented by business entities Yandex.Taxi.Corp LLC,» the statement says.

Thus, the company is recognized in the republic as occupying a dominant position in the market.

Last November, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service criticized Yandex.Taxi for fees, pricing, blocking of passengers and drivers, and previously recognized the company as the dominant service on the market and threatened with antimonopoly measures.

In December 2023, Yandex.Taxi contributed about $6.5 million to the state fund of Kazakhstan after an antimonopoly investigation, following which the company was brought to administrative responsibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/290726/
views: 176
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall launches ECO TAXI
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Yandex Taxi sign Memorandum
Drivers protest against ban on right-hand drive taxis in Bishkek
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects draft law on taxi licensing
Taxi drivers working without license to be fined in Kyrgyzstan
Introduction of licensing of passenger taxis planned in Kyrgyzstan
Taxis stop working in Bishkek from 20.00
Taxis in Bishkek allowed to work on weekends
Taxis suspend work in Osh city
Yandex.Food service ready to pay compensation to family of deceased Kyrgyzstani
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
13:43
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who nee...
13:15
Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season
13:06
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
13:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024
12:12
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway estimated at $8 billion