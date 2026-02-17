13:20
Kozhoshev, Russian Transport Ministry discuss container shipping digitalization

Russian Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin and Arzybek Kozhoshev, member of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Board for Energy and Infrastructure, discussed the progress of cooperation within the Council of Heads of Authorized Transport Bodies of the EAEU Member States. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Andrey Nikitin supported the proposal to invite representatives of observer states to the upcoming meeting of the Council.

The parties also discussed the development of a roadmap for the implementation of the key areas of the EAEU’s coordinated transport policy for 2027-2029. Priorities include regulatory frameworks for digital development, the introduction of unmanned technologies, and the development of uniform norms and standards for autonomous systems.

Pilot projects for the use of navigation seals were also on the agenda.

As a reminder, mandatory continuous tracking of goods transported using navigation seals began in Kyrgyzstan and other Eurasian Economic Union member states on February 11.

Projects on electronic international consignment notes are underway. Preparations are also underway to launch a pilot project to digitalize rail container shipping.
