40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program

Forty Tien Shan spruce saplings were planted in Saimaluu-Tash National Park as part of Zhashyl Muras national program. The Ministry of Natural Resources’ press service reported.
Park staff cleared a specially prepared area, removed excess shrubs and rocks, and leveled the ground. Forty Tien Shan spruce trees were then planted.
Saimaluu-Tash National Park is located in Jalal-Abad region, near Kokart pass. A unique «Stone Book» has been created in the park, containing over 100,000 images and figures, all made in a unique style.