17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program

Forty Tien Shan spruce saplings were planted in Saimaluu-Tash National Park as part of Zhashyl ​​Muras national program. The Ministry of Natural Resources’ press service reported.

Park staff cleared a specially prepared area, removed excess shrubs and rocks, and leveled the ground. Forty Tien Shan spruce trees were then planted.

The goal of this project is to replenish the park’s forest resources, enhance the ecosystem’s resilience, and expand green spaces, thereby preserving the region’s unique natural environment.

Saimaluu-Tash National Park is located in Jalal-Abad region, near Kokart pass. A unique «Stone Book» has been created in the park, containing over 100,000 images and figures, all made in a unique style.
link: https://24.kg/english/351545/
views: 19
Print
Related
Over 15,000 new trees to be planted in Bishkek by end of year
Tree-planting campaign symbolizing victory over cancer held in Bishkek
Leaders of Central Asian states, head of China plant trees on Friendship Alley
Over 30,000 trees to be planted in Osh city this year
Over 60,000 trees should be planted in Bishkek to purify air
More than 600 flowering and fruit trees planted in Karakol
687,200 saplings allocated for landscaping of cities and towns
8,000 trees planted to strengthen banks of Chu river
More than 8,000 trees to be planted on reconstructed streets in Bishkek
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
17:27
40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program 40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhash...
17:18
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
17:07
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
16:58
Flights from Bishkek to Karakol to be operated four times a week
16:54
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms