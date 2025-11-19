40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program

Forty Tien Shan spruce saplings were planted in Saimaluu-Tash National Park as part of Zhashyl ​​Muras national program. The Ministry of Natural Resources’ press service reported.

Park staff cleared a specially prepared area, removed excess shrubs and rocks, and leveled the ground. Forty Tien Shan spruce trees were then planted.

The goal of this project is to replenish the park’s forest resources, enhance the ecosystem’s resilience, and expand green spaces, thereby preserving the region’s unique natural environment.

Saimaluu-Tash National Park is located in Jalal-Abad region, near Kokart pass. A unique «Stone Book» has been created in the park, containing over 100,000 images and figures, all made in a unique style.