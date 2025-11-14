Over 15,000 new trees to be planted in Bishkek by end of year

The City Hall press service took part in the city’s greening campaign. Together with students and teachers from school No. 72, the participants planted young trees and contributed to creating a green future for Bishkek. The City Hall announced that over 15,000 trees will be planted by the end of the year as part of the environmental campaign.

At least 110 thuja trees have already been planted on the school territory; they will soon adorn the school yard and become part of the city’s green belt. After the planting, the participants symbolically tied bright ribbons on the trees. The City Hall press service and the school staff promised to work together to care for the trees so that each takes root and grows strong.

At least 7,824 trees were planted in the spring. The City Hall noted that in such a way Bishkek is confidently becoming greener and more comfortable to live in.