Trees being planted at sites of eight reclaimed cemeteries in Osh

Landscaping work is underway at eight former cemeteries in Osh that underwent reclamation last year. Young trees are being planted on their grounds.

Azamat Sovetbek uulu, head of the Osh Landscaping and Greenery Plant, told 24.kg news agency that his company is responsible for four sites. A total of approximately 3,000 saplings have already been planted at the former Khokhlov, Ozgur, Ak-Kor, and Uchar cemeteries. Osh State University is developing another site, while the rest are under the responsibility of local territorial administrations.

«According to the law, any construction is prohibited on these lands for 30 years after the cemeteries are reclaimed. Only the creation of green spaces is permitted. In the coming years, we will be cultivating saplings. In the future, we plan to develop a special design and possibly transform these areas into recreational parks,» Azamat Sovetbek uulu noted.

The reclamation process at these sites was completed in 2025. Many of the cemeteries were closed half a century ago. Taking into account sanitary and other standards, the remains from these burials were transferred to existing cemeteries in the city.