10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform

Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova participated in a meeting of Vice Ministers of Environmental and Education Departments of Central Asian countries, which was held in Astana on the eve of the regional environmental summit.

Participants discussed the concept of a regional «green schools» platform, which is planned to be approved at the high-level roundtable «Children, Youth, and Climate,» and addressed the development of climate-resilient education systems in the face of growing cross-border environmental challenges in the region.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova presented information on the current status and ongoing reforms in Kyrgyzstan in the area of ​​green education, noting that work is underway in the areas of resource conservation, improving the safety and climate resilience of school infrastructure, and integrating environmental topics into curricula.

According to her, there are approximately 120 climate-resilient schools operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, energy efficiency projects are being implemented, building codes have been updated, and «green school» standards are being developed.
link: https://24.kg/english/362107/
views: 86
Print
Related
Education Minister discusses cooperation in education with Chinese Ambassador
Kyrgyzstan announces accelerated modernization of state universities
220 schools in Kyrgyzstan’s regions provided with laboratory equipment
Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year
Not waiting for smart and developed: Edil Baisalov on school education reform
Kyrgyzstan prepares reform: Schools, universities to train climate specialists
Transition to 12-year school education: What will change in new school year
Homeschooling, online learning available for schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
Primary school teachers in Kyrgyzstan receive laptops
Kyrgyzstan, Hungary boost cooperation through student scholarship program
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
10:41
Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for Bishkek HPP set Preferential rates for rail transportation of coal for...
10:33
Fast payment system to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:25
Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform
10:19
Uzbek security services intercept shipment of drugs on border with Kyrgyzstan
10:11
Talantbek Kenzheev elected President of International Kok Boru Association