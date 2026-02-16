Kyrgyzstan participates in discussion of regional "green schools" platform

Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova participated in a meeting of Vice Ministers of Environmental and Education Departments of Central Asian countries, which was held in Astana on the eve of the regional environmental summit.

Participants discussed the concept of a regional «green schools» platform, which is planned to be approved at the high-level roundtable «Children, Youth, and Climate,» and addressed the development of climate-resilient education systems in the face of growing cross-border environmental challenges in the region.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova presented information on the current status and ongoing reforms in Kyrgyzstan in the area of ​​green education, noting that work is underway in the areas of resource conservation, improving the safety and climate resilience of school infrastructure, and integrating environmental topics into curricula.

According to her, there are approximately 120 climate-resilient schools operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, energy efficiency projects are being implemented, building codes have been updated, and «green school» standards are being developed.