Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained

The former head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek, Eldar Zhakypbekov, has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility at the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. He is a defendant in a case being investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

According to sources in law enforcement agencies, legal proceedings against the former head of the department were conducted within the last 24 hours. The status of the case has not been officially announced.

A photograph allegedly taken after the detention of the former head of the SCNS Department is circulating on social media.

On February 14, it was announced that the leadership of the SCNS Department for Bishkek had been changed. Ulan Biybosunov was appointed its new head.

Reports of a possible detention had surfaced as early as on February 10. At the time, the SCNS publicly denied these reports.