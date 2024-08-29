SCNS: Six people renounced extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar

Six residents of Balykchy have renounced the ideology of the religious-extremist movement Yakyn Inkar. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, explanatory and preventive measures were carried out with the members of the movement. They realized the harmfulness of the radical-extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar and voluntarily renounced their further membership in it.

«In order to exclude the facts of relapse, citizens have been officially warned on behalf of the national security agencies,» SCNS noted.

The SCNS warns citizens about the criminal liability provided for participation in the activities of extremist and terrorist organizations banned in Kyrgyzstan.