Kyrgyzstan intends to attract global hotel chains to its regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a strategy for promoting high-margin tourism. This is outlined in the Republic’s Development Program until 2030.

The authorities will focus on international safety standards, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability. These reforms will help the country reach a new level of service quality and attract solvent travelers.

Key targets

Increasing the tourism industry’s share of the country’s GDP to 7 percent.

Entering Kyrgyzstan into the top 50 countries in the world according to the Tourism Competitiveness Index by 2030.

Achieving a score of 70 or higher in the international mountain tourism safety rating.

Infrastructure upgrades

To improve accessibility, authorities are rehabilitating the road network and developing regional airports.

A key step will be attracting large international hotel chains and expanding the network of "rest points«—modern recreation areas with cafes and information centers.

In addition to traditional hotels, the regions will support the creation of glamping sites and eco-hotels aimed at active tourists.

New routes and digitalization

The country is developing specialized tourism clusters: medical, sports, and ethnocultural. In the mountain sector, conditions for mountaineering and winter sports are being improved. To facilitate trip planning, developers will introduce mobile apps, digital maps, and GPS route monitoring systems.

Sustainable development and ecology

Particular attention has been paid to the protection of natural resources and historical monuments. Environmental monitoring programs and load management at popular locations will prevent their degradation.

The authorities intend to remove domestic air carriers from the ICAO «blacklist» and simplify the visa regime, opening the country to new markets.

Marketing and human resources

It is planned to promote Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential through global television channels, marketplaces, and popular travel bloggers. To ensure world-class service, training centers will implement personnel certification and update training programs. International business missions and roadshows will help attract new investors to the industry.