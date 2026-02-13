The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic commented on publications in foreign media based on analytics by the Brookings Institution, stating that claims of explosive growth in exports from European countries to Kyrgyzstan by «thousands of percent» do not reflect reality.

According to the ministry, the actual trade turnover figures for 2019–2024 are significantly lower than those cited in the media:

Trade with Estonia increased by 300 percent (from $1.5 million to $4.5 million);

Trade turnover with Poland rose by 231.53 percent (from $26 million to $60.2 million);

Trade with Germany grew by 323.42 percent (from $79.4 million to $256.8 million).

The ministry noted that the growth dynamics are linked to expanding domestic demand, modernization of production capacities in the mining and energy sectors, and diversification of consumer goods imports. At the same time, the absolute trade volumes remain relatively modest, confirming the moderate scale of foreign trade activity.

The ministry emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to data transparency and continues constructive dialogue with European partners.

Earlier, the European Union, as part of another package of sanctions against Russia, was reported to be considering restrictions on certain banks in Kyrgyzstan and limitations on the supply of specific goods to the republic.

Foreign media publications cited data suggesting a sharp increase in Kyrgyzstan’s trade with several European countries, based on calculations by the Brookings Institution. Economist Robin Brooks at the Brookings Institution argued that «Kyrgyzstan has become a major destination for European exports that ultimately ended up in Russia.»