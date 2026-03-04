10:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8

More than 4 million flowers have been imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8, the press service of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency, a traditional seasonal increase in fresh flower imports is observed in the run-up to the spring holidays. Since the beginning of February, 4.07 million fresh flowers have been imported into the Kyrgyz Republic. Compared to January, the volume of supplies has increased by 31 percent.

The main supplier countries are Kenya, China, Ecuador, the Netherlands, and Colombia.

Roses, carnations, orchids, chrysanthemums, and lilies are in highest demand. Rose imports lead the way — 3.56 million stems.
link: https://24.kg/english/364449/
views: 156
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restriction on import of animals from India
Kyrgyzstan prevents illegal import of 15 tons of kumys from Russia
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Russia
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese
Russia's Perm Krai increases timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold
Kyrgyzstan launches digital system for allocating meat import quotas
Popular
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran
4 March, Wednesday
10:20
Bishkek to host Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage Youth Forum Bishkek to host Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage Youth Foru...
10:13
Five-year results: Internet penetration in Kyrgyzstan reaches 98 percent
10:02
Fog reduces visibility to 200 meters in Bishkek
09:55
More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8
09:47
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in new car exports to Russia
3 March, Tuesday
20:55
Foreign company proposes opening free economic zone at Mailuu-Suu plant site