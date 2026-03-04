More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8

More than 4 million flowers have been imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8, the press service of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency, a traditional seasonal increase in fresh flower imports is observed in the run-up to the spring holidays. Since the beginning of February, 4.07 million fresh flowers have been imported into the Kyrgyz Republic. Compared to January, the volume of supplies has increased by 31 percent.

The main supplier countries are Kenya, China, Ecuador, the Netherlands, and Colombia.

Roses, carnations, orchids, chrysanthemums, and lilies are in highest demand. Rose imports lead the way — 3.56 million stems.